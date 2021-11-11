Credit Suisse AG Purchases 77,906 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 161.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,639,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500,922 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 407,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,894.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 355,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 346,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

