Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.40% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

