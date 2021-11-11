Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $164.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.