Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 151,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.36% of Gevo worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEVO opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

