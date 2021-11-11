Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693,302 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of RSX opened at $31.72 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

