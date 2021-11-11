Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Inovalon worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,022,000 after purchasing an additional 67,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,294,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,123,000 after purchasing an additional 342,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 113,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.