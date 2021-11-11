Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,513 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of National Instruments worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Instruments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

