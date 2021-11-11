Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,053 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 58.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 51.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after acquiring an additional 115,517 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

