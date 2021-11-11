Credit Suisse AG Sells 24,403 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

