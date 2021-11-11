Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,502 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

