Credit Suisse AG Sells 41,293 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,293 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 98,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

CTRE stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

