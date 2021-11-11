Credit Suisse AG Sells 81,410 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,331 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 81,410 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUD opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

