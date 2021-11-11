Creditcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00004679 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $7.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,631.35 or 0.99709027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00050929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.89 or 0.00644697 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

