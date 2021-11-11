Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cricut stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 1,956,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,364,718 shares of company stock worth $95,033,907 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

