Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CROMF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.