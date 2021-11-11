Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CROMF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

