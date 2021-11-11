Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CROMF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.