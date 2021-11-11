Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to C$19.25

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.75 to C$19.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CROMF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

OTCMKTS CROMF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

