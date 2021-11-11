Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CROMF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of CROMF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

