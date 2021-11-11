Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Releases Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

