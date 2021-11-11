Crust Network Reaches Market Cap of $53.49 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $53.49 million and $4.79 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $26.17 or 0.00040312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00092129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

