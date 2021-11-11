CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0035

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,625.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00136061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00493244 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00075459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

