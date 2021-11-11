CryptoZoon (ZOON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00074202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00097135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.46 or 0.07251560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,504.22 or 0.99512911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020305 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 786,482,520 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

