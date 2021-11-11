Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 235,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,570. The firm has a market cap of $475.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

In other Cue Biopharma news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cue Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Cue Biopharma worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.