Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $546.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

