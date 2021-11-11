CUTcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $43.00 million and approximately $7.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00136061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00493244 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00075459 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 153,755,810 coins and its circulating supply is 149,755,810 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

