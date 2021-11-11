Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 78,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,345. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
