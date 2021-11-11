Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Tops $413.59

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $413.59 or 0.00636351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $505,976.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003926 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00254573 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008618 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 20,465 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.