CYCLUB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.93 Million (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One CYCLUB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CYCLUB has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and $4.93 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.93 or 0.07197024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,266.97 or 0.99986212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00039972 BTC.

CYCLUB Coin Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

