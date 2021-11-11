CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of CBAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 480,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,770. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBAY. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

