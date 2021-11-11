CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of CBAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 480,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,770. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.12.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
