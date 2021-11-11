DAO Maker Market Capitalization Hits $143.41 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $143.41 million and $14.18 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00006000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00073821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.28 or 0.07234062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,710.87 or 0.99743177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

