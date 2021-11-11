Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Daré Bioscience stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 1,762,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,770. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

