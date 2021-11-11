Dash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $465.16 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $465.16 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $232.54 or 0.00358737 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004282 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,425,588 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

