Datto (NYSE:MSP) Shares Up 9.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)’s share price shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.49. 4,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 336,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,120 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Datto by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Datto by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Datto by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 609,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 83.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

