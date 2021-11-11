Deccan Value Investors L.P. Acquires 200 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 11.1% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned about 0.79% of TransDigm Group worth $282,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 204,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,565,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $674.29. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,983. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $631.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,558,890 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $690.56.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

