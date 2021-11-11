Deccan Value Investors L.P. Has $342.69 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 13.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $342,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,548,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $33.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,966.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,810. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,020.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,842.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,663.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

