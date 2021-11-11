Deccan Value Investors L.P. Has $382.02 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,671,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 15.1% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned approximately 1.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $382,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $83.64. 9,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,023. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

