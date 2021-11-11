Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $122,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,985,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 253,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,475,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,732,895.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,803 shares of company stock worth $3,972,657 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

DECK opened at $422.66 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.24 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.26 and a 200-day moving average of $380.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.