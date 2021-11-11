Deeper Network Price Tops $0.20 (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $211.73 million and $12.55 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00073821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.28 or 0.07234062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,710.87 or 0.99743177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020119 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

