DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $225.76 million and $4.49 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $403.87 or 0.00618713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00092412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.