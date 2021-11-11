DeFiner (FIN) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $590,757.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00227026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00092073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.