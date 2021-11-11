Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.00347487 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012619 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.