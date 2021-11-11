Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Delek US worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE DK opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

