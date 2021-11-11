Delphy (DPY) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $36,575.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00226287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.