DeltaChain (DELTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.00431482 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001177 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $655.27 or 0.01003839 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.