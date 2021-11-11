DFSocial Gaming Market Cap Reaches $4.74 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $187,199.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,737.18 or 0.07311561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,814.60 or 1.00037522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020194 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,320,818 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

