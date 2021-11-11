dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Reaches $0.96

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $789,188.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00225151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,502,144 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

