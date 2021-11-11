DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

DHX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 514,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The firm has a market cap of $276.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

DHX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DHI Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of DHI Group worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

