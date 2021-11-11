DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 157,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,411. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on DMAC. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

