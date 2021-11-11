Diamond 1-Day Volume Reaches $48,317.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $3.71 or 0.00005712 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $48,317.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00049418 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,642,753 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

